Darius Slay is the NFC defensive player of the week

AP

These are not good times for the Lions offense, so the team needs to get a lot of help from defense and special teams to win games.

They got a big play from their defense in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. The Lions were hanging onto a 3-0 lead with Arizona driving in their territory when cornerback Darius Slay provided some breathing room.

Slay picked off a Josh Rosen pass and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown that extended Detroit’s lead to 10-0. The Lions would eventually win the game 17-3.

Slay added three tackles and broke up three passes in a performance that the NFL recognized as the best by a defensive player on Wednesday.