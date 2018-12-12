David Johnson misses practice with quad injury

Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson missed practice Wednesday with a quadriceps injury.

But coach Steve Wilks expects the star running back to play.

“I think David will be fine,” Wilks told reporters. “We just wanted to give him an extra day. Let it rest a little bit.”

Johnson has the fifth-most touches in the NFL with 263. He has gained 1,150 yards from scrimmage and scored eight touchdowns.

He played 62 of 70 offensive snaps Sunday. Chase Edmonds played 10 and T.J. Logan one.

In other injury news, Wilks announced defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche will have surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL.