Denico Autry named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

The Colts have progressed more quickly than expected on defense, and defensive end end Denico Autry has been a big part of that.

Autry was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his two-sack performance against the Texans.

Autry also had four total tackles, two tackles for loss and a pair of hurries, as the Colts validated their recent improvements by beating the division-leading Texans. He may have been better a week ago, when he had three sacks against the Jaguars.

He’s the third Colts defender to win the weekly award this year, joining linebacker Darius Leonard and safety Mike Mitchell.