Derrick Henry named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

There are some weeks where it is more difficult than others to identify the players of the week on offense, defense and special teams.

This was not one of those weeks when it came to the AFC offensive player of the week. The competition was over after the first game of Week 14 was in the books.

Titans running back Derrick Henry ran 17 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-9 win over the Jaguars last Thursday night. One of Henry’s scores was a 99-yard jaunt through the Jacksonville defense that saw Henry use stiff arms and shoves to shake loose of potential tacklers while rumbling his way to as long a touchdown as an offensive player can score.

Henry said this week that he thought there were yards left on the field on some of his runs, which may be true but hardly mitigates the magnitude of his success in last Thursday’s win.