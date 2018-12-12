Dolphins sign Hroniss Grasu, place Jake Brendel on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins shuffled their offensive line group on Wednesday so they could bring in a healthy player for the remainder of the regular season.

The team has signed interior lineman Hroniss Grasu and placed interior lineman Jake Brendel on injured reserve.

It’s Brendel’s second injured reserve stint of the year as he was activated last month after being placed on the list with a calf injury in September. Brendel started at left guard and center after returning to the team, but missed last Sunday’s win over the Patriots after re-injuring his calf in practice.

Grasu was a Bears third-round pick in 2015, which was when Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was the offensive coordinator in Chicago. Current Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains replaced him in that role for 2016 and 2017, so Grasu is a familiar face to the Miami staff. He started 12 games with the Bears and made one start with the Ravens earlier this season.