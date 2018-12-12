Doug Pederson says John DeFilippo won’t return to Eagles now

Getty Images

The reasons why the Eagles have gone from a Super Bowl title to a 6-7 record through the first 13 games of this season have been debated often and one point that’s been raised is the changes to the offensive coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich became the Colts head coach and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo moved to the Vikings for what turned out to be a short stay as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator.

DeFilippo was fired on Tuesday, which means he could rejoin the Eagles for the final weeks of the season as they try to find their way back to the postseason. Head coach Doug Pederson was asked about that possibility at his Wednesday press conference.

Pederson said that DeFilippo did a great job with the team, but that he is confident in the current staff and would not be moving to bring DeFilippo back to Philadelphia right now. That leaves it to the current staff to pull out a postseason bid in games against the Rams, Texans and Washington over the next three weeks.