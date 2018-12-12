Ezekiel Elliott not on practice field

Getty Images

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was not on the field as the Cowboys began practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Elliott had a stinger in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles on the play he was penalized for lowering his helmet to initiate contact. He returned to the game and finished with a career-high 40 touches, six more than his previous best.

In the past five games, Elliott has 155 touches for 858 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys also didn’t have right guard Zack Martin on the practice field after he aggravated his sprained MCL.