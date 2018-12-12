Fan hopes to win legal right to wear Packers gear on Soldier Field sideline

Getty Images

The Packers will need all the help they can get, if they hope to beat the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. One Packers fan hopes to have the ability to support the cause in a very specific way.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, a Packers fan who purchased Bears season tickets will try to secure in court the ability to wear Packers gear on the sideline at Soldier Field, as part of a pregame benefit for season-ticket holders.

Russell Beckman (not pictured, unless it’s quite a coincident) previously sued the Bears for violating his First Amendment rights. On Tuesday, the presiding judge declined a request from the team to reconsider a ruling that rejected a motion to dismiss the case. On Wednesday, the judge will rule on whether Russell Beckman will be able to hobnob with Bears season-ticket holders while wearing green and gold.

The opening for a free speech argument comes from the public nature of the body that leases Soldier Field to the Bears. If the venue were privately owned, it wouldn’t be an issue. The question is whether the Illinois Constitution permits Beckman to wear whatever he wants on the sideline, if the sideline is an inherently public space.