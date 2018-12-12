Fan hopes to win legal right to wear Packers gear on Soldier Field sideline

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
The Packers will need all the help they can get, if they hope to beat the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. One Packers fan hopes to have the ability to support the cause in a very specific way.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, a Packers fan who purchased Bears season tickets will try to secure in court the ability to wear Packers gear on the sideline at Soldier Field, as part of a pregame benefit for season-ticket holders.

Russell Beckman (not pictured, unless it’s quite a coincident) previously sued the Bears for violating his First Amendment rights. On Tuesday, the presiding judge declined a request from the team to reconsider a ruling that rejected a motion to dismiss the case. On Wednesday, the judge will rule on whether Russell Beckman will be able to hobnob with Bears season-ticket holders while wearing green and gold.

The opening for a free speech argument comes from the public nature of the body that leases Soldier Field to the Bears. If the venue were privately owned, it wouldn’t be an issue. The question is whether the Illinois Constitution permits Beckman to wear whatever he wants on the sideline, if the sideline is an inherently public space.

23 responses to “Fan hopes to win legal right to wear Packers gear on Soldier Field sideline

  3. Bears are leasing the property to play games. Therefore it is NOT a public space during the game.

    They have rules in place. He CAN wear Packer gear on the other side of the field but Season Ticket Holder seats must wear Bear gear.

  5. “The opening for a free speech argument comes from the public nature of the body that leases Soldier Field to the Bears. If the venue were privately owned, it wouldn’t be an issue. The question is whether the Illinois Constitution permits Beckman to wear whatever he wants on the sideline, if the sideline is an inherently public space”

    Interesting. who knew charging tax payers for stadiums could somehow backfire on the NFL. Personally I’d love to see local governments take the power back from these owners and start using the stadiums as they see fit.

    Want to have high school games there? Go for it. Open to the public as a park? Why not? Set up an outdoor soup kitchen on Sunday afternoons? Cool with me.

    If the NFL owners want to bilk us, the taxpayers, for these stadiums and then subsequently claim tax exempt status as a non profit (LOL on the non part) then rent the stadiums back to them at a premium. Seems like it’s only right to do considering when I was married in NY I had to pay for a permit to use the central park observatory for photos. Didn’t realize I could have applied to the same city office to use the Medowlands

  6. directdriver says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    He has the right and I’m a Bears fan.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    He may have the right, but it just doesn’t sit right with me and I’m a Packer fan.

  7. Probably the Bears argument is a “safety issue”; they’re afraid some drunken idiot Bears fan will start a fight, and the Packers fan will sue.

  12. hakunamangata says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    “If the NFL owners want to bilk us, the taxpayers, for these stadiums and then subsequently claim tax exempt status as a non profit (LOL on the non part) then rent the stadiums back to them at a premium.”

    1. NFL hasn’t been tax Exempt for awhile
    2. They are leasing the stadium from the city.

    If I lease a property from the city, they don’t get tell me how I do my business or how to dress aslong as I am not violating any law.

    But this is Illinois, they rule wrong on a lot of things and end up being over ruled by the State Supreme Court. So who knows how this will go.

  16. Any sports team that prohibits opposing fans from wearing their colors is weak, cowardly, and should be slapped hard by the governing league.

    This is absurd.

  17. hakunamangata says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Want to have high school games there? Go for it. Open to the public as a park? Why not? Set up an outdoor soup kitchen on Sunday afternoons? Cool with me.

    *************************************************************************

    Public access to taxpayer-funded stadiums isn’t a bad idea. As a fan of a team that plays in the Northeast and allows HS games on the field, doesn’t always work (e.g., ’07 Steelers Fins Mud Bowl). Assuming teams cover groundskeeping costs (pretty sure they do), they’re not going to want locals coming in and screwing up the field.

  19. kemp13 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Any sports team that prohibits opposing fans from wearing their colors is weak, cowardly, and should be slapped hard by the governing league.

    This is absurd.

    —————–

    It would be absurd if that is what they are doing but they are not. It only applys to Bear’s Season ticket holders.

  20. This lawsuit is just dumb all the way around.
    I’m not sure why the Bears decided to object to a season ticket holder’s right to wear what he wants to, just drawing attention to more this has made them appear silly and petty.

    And as far as this Packer fan goes, taking the team to court over this issue is just plain dumb and is another clear example of someone clogging up the court system over something rather silly and petty.

    Plenty of blame to go around and quite honestly, I’m already tired of this story.

  23. Every team has the same rule for season ticket holders on the sideline, must wear teams colors, why would he think they would change for him?

Leave a Reply

