For Mike Zimmer, loyalty is a two-way street

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is a big believer in loyalty. Until he isn’t.

This week’s dismissal of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo can be viewed several ways, but going back to some of Zimmer’s own words makes it an interesting personnel move, to say the least.

In March, Zimmer explained his decision to block quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski from leaving to become the Giants’ offensive coordinator by talking about the values that are important to him.

“Loyalty to me is a big thing,” Zimmer said. “So I come in here four years ago and the offense is 29, 27th, 26th. But I keep them. So the first time our offense is pretty good, then I’m supposed to let all my coaches leave? . . . I don’t think that’s right. If I’m going to be loyal to them and not fire them after they don’t have good years, then I don’t think they should not be loyal to me.”

When the Vikings hired DeFilippo to replace Pat Shurmur, he was viewed as a rising star in the business, the kind of bright young offensive mind that is coveted league-wide. The shine of the being the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach during an unexpected Super Bowl run made him a hot commodity then, and the law of supply and demand (and the league’s amazing capacity for groupthink) figured to make him one this offseason as well.

But when he no longer served Zimmer’s wishes — and their disagreements over the appropriate ratios of offensive balance were clear — Zimmer was quick to throw him overboard to try to save the season, and perhaps his own skin.

And anyone Zimmer eventually hires to replace DeFilippo should probably remember that on his way into the relationship.