Former Panthers lineman, radio host Frank Garcia arrested on assault charge

Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Frank Garcia was arrested over the weekend for a misdemeanor assault of a female, according to Langston Wertz Jr. of the Charlotte Observer.

Garcia, a former fourth round pick of the Carolina Panthers, was arrested on Saturday afternoon in a south Charlotte neighborhood. The 29-year old alleged victim sustained minor injuries but she declined medical treatment.

Garcia spent nine years in the NFL playing for the Panthers, St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals. He is currently an afternoon talk show host at 610 WFNZ in Charlotte and has been an assistant high school football coach for Charlotte Catholic. Garcia has been suspended from his coaching duties following the incident as Charlotte Catholic plays for the state title in their division this weekend.

He did not appear on his radio show on Monday either as his court appearance for the incident was scheduled for Monday morning.