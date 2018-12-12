If favored teams win, 9 of 12 playoff teams will be set this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2018, 9:15 AM EST
So far we know three of this year’s 12 playoff teams. If everything goes as expected, that number will triple by the end of the week.

The Chiefs have already clinched an AFC playoff berth, and the Rams and Saints have already clinched their divisions. If all of the favored teams win in Week 15, six more teams will clinch playoff berths. Those teams are:

Patriots: Clinch the AFC East if they beat the Steelers. The Patriots are 1.5-point favorites.

Seahawks: Clinch an NFC wild card berth if they beat the 49ers. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites.

Bears: Clinch the NFC North if they beat the Packers. The Bears are 6-point favorites.

Cowboys: Clinch the NFC East if they beat the Colts, or if Washington and Philadelphia both lose. The Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs, but Washington is a 7-point underdog and Philadelphia is a 9.5-point underdog.

Chargers: Clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Chiefs on Thursday night, or if the Steelers and Dolphins lose. The Chargers are 3.5-point underdogs, but the Steelers are 1.5-point underdogs and the Dolphins are 7-point underdogs.

Texans: Clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jets and the Steelers and Dolphins lose. The Texans are 6.5-point favorites, the Steelers are 1.5-point underdogs and the Dolphins are 7-point underdogs.

Upsets can change everything, but if form holds we’ll have a very good idea of what the playoff picture looks like after Week 15. Which could mean some boring games in Week 16 and Week 17, as the teams that already know they’re in the playoffs start resting their starters and looking ahead to January.

7 responses to “If favored teams win, 9 of 12 playoff teams will be set this week

  1. 9 of 12 spots could be clinched, but as far as I’m aware no seeds have been locked up, or can be locked up yet. Teams will still be playing for home field and positioning. That’s why having 2 teams getting a bye is so important for end of season drama.

  2. Even if 9 teams know they are in, there will still be a lot of jockeying for position. Pats & Texans will be fighting for a bye. Chiefs need at least one more win after this week to secure the 1-seed since the Pats hold the tiebreaker. Chargers are the only team who can get in and have nothing to play for in Weeks 16 & 17.

    NFC Saints & Rams are still fighting for 1 seed. Cowboys and Bears should both be fighting for 3 seed since I don’t think either team wants to play the Seahawks right now. That would again leave Seattle as the only team with literally nothing to play for.

    So yes, Week 17 could have a lot of teams with their fates decided (but also could not). Week 16 should still be exciting.

  5. Brady is 11-2 against Steelers (8-2 reg, 3-0 playoffs), despite NFL finagling 8 of those games in Pitt – and this upcoming game will be his 9th there – 9 out of 14! Next year the NFL will start sending him to Arrowhead for most games until he retires. The NFL has also sent him to Denver most of the time (8 of 13 reg games in Mile High). And of course framed him.
    #Whatever it takes.

