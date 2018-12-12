Jets ST coach: Henry Anderson hit was “borderline”

Getty Images

When Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson responded to Bills head coach Sean McDermott saying his hit on Bills kicker Steven Hauschka after a blocked field goal has no place in the game of football, he said that he would have gotten chewed out by special teams coach Brant Boyer if Hauschka had gone on to make a tackle on the play.

Anderson also called the hit a “totally fair and legal play” in response to those who thought it was dirty. Boyer didn’t respond to the hypothetical about Hauschka making the tackle and didn’t call it a dirty hit, but he sounded like a man who would feel differently if the shoe was on the other foot.

“I’d be mad, too, to be honest with you, if they hit my kicker like that,” Boyer said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I’d be pretty upset. But do I think it was a dirty play? No. I think it’s borderline.”

Anderson was not penalized for the play, but he could still be disciplined for the league if they feel the play was somewhere beyond the borderline.