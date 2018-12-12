Jim Bob Cooter’s about offensive reality, not philosophy, right now

Getty Images

The Lions offense looks a lot different than it did at the start of the season.

Wide receiver Golden Tate is in Philadelphia while his opening day partner Marvin Jones is on injured reserve along with tight end Michael Roberts and guard T.J. Lang. Running back Kerryon Johnson isn’t on I.R., but hasn’t played in three weeks because of a knee injury.

Those changes have forced offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter to alter the offensive approach on the fly. The team doesn’t spread the field like they tried to do in the early weeks of the season and they’ve employed offensive linemen as fullbacks, tight ends and extra blockers to come up with different looks.

Cooter explained that those reinventions are born from necessity rather than any overarching philosophy about how to run an offense.

“It’s the week that it is, we got the roster that we got, let’s go draw up a winning game plan,” Cooter said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Let’s go find a way to help our team win in whatever manner that looks like. Run, pass, drop-back, play-action, spread them out, bunch them in, one-back, two-back. All that stuff, that’s the job. You better not live in the philosophical, academic world. We better go live in reality right now and sort of find a way to win a game.”

The Lions found a way to win against the Cardinals last Sunday despite picking up just 218 yards of offense. That’s not a formula for sustained success in the NFL, but the Lions are just trying to get to the finish line before starting work on building a more competitive unit for next season.