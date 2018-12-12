Joe Flacco disappointed, but not surprised by demotion

Getty Images

When a team spends a first-round pick on a quarterback, the incumbent starter has to know the clock is ticking.

And for Ravens veteran Joe Flacco, the alarm finally rang Wednesday, when he was healthy enough to return to the field and coach John Harbaugh announced that Lamar Jackson was the starter and he was the new backup.

“I can’t say I was surprised,” Flacco said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Anything can happen in this league and we’re right in the middle of a playoff run.”

Flacco said it’s been difficult to watch Jackson gradually make the job his own, while he was out with a hip injury. And being unable to do anything about it made the waiting worse, but he vowed to be a professional about things while the Ravens finish the season.

“I’ve obviously had five weeks to think about it and prepare myself for the possibility,” he said. “This is my situation right now and I’m going to do my best to handle it the right way.”

The next round of questions will naturally revolve around the post-Flacco future in Baltimore.

He has three years left on his current contract, but the numbers are no longer prohibitive, considering what other quarterbacks with much shorter resumes have earned lately.