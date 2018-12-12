Jon Gruden: I want to play in Oakland in 2019

Getty Images

The Raiders will play in Las Vegas in 2020, but where will they play in 2019? That question looms as the Raiders’ final home game for 2018 approaches, with a Christmas Eve tilt against the Broncos.

With the city of Oakland filing a federal lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 teams, including the Raiders, the team’s home for next season is uncertain.

“It’s kind of like when you’re leaving college,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You don’t know where you’re going to be. . . .It’s just weird. It’s nothing than anyone wants to go through.”

While the lawsuit would seem to rule out Oakland as the team’s home next season, with San Antonio, St. Louis, San Diego and a number of other cities as potential options, Jon Gruden made his preference clear Wednesday.

“I want to play in Oakland,” the Raiders coach said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle said.