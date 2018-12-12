Kai Forbath, Matt McCrane working out for Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week that the team would consider making a change at kicker in the wake of Chris Boswell missing two field goals in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Wednesday brings word of the other options that are in the mix. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane will work out for the team. Tomlin said that sticking with Boswell is also one of the options.

Forbath was released by the Vikings in August and has worked out with several teams without landing a job during the regular season. He was 32-of-38 on field goals and 34-of-39 on extra points for Minnesota last season.

McCrane played one game for the Cardinals and three for the Raiders earlier this season. He’s 5-of-9 on field goals and 8-of-8 on extra points.