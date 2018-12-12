Kelvin Benjamin feels he’s grasping Chiefs playbook “real well”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin signed with the Chiefs last Thursday and didn’t play in last Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but could be part of the plan for this Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

Sammy Watkins is expected to miss the game and Tyreek Hill was limited in Tuesday’s practice by a heel injury, so the team has left the door open for Benjamin to make his first appearance for the team. Benjamin has been digging into the playbook since joining the team and says he’s “grasping it real well” thus far.

It helps that the team is only giving him a chunk to focus on rather than trying to learn the whole thing in a short window of time.

“I think it’s pretty much just putting a package together for me, and me just learning that package right now,” Benjamin said, via the Kansas City Star. “You know, it’s so late in the season that we won’t have enough time for me to learn the whole playbook, so I’m just learning the packages that they’re giving me.”

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Benjamin gives the offense “flexibility on the perimeter because of his size” and we may see how that plays out on the field this Thursday.