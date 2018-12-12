Kyle Shanahan appealing $25,000 fine from shoe-gate

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he is appealing his $25,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct from the Seattle game, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The fine stems from shoe-gate when officials failed to hold up play after Russell Wilson‘s toss of a 49ers player’s shoe. San Francisco was penalized 5 yards for offsides when Fred Warner had to run 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage to retrieve his shoe as linebacker Elijah Lee ran onto the field.

The league did not fine Wilson.

“I’m not saying that [Wilson] did that maliciously or anything, who knows, but it was an unusual situation, and it was my tipping point,” Shanahan said the following day.