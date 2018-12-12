Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL draft

Getty Images

The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Raiders owner Mark Davis announced that the draft is going to be in Vegas in 2020, which will also be the Raiders’ first season in their new stadium there.

“The draft will be the kickoff to our inaugural season as the Las Vegas Raiders,” Davis said.

The Raiders already have two first-round picks in that draft, their own and the Bears’ pick from the Khalil Mack trade. Las Vegas fans will surely be excited to see who’s coming to their new team, and football fans from across America will surely flock to Vegas to be part of the festivities.

The draft has become a traveling road show in recent years, and although the league also considered Kansas City and Cleveland as 2020 hosts, Vegas may attract more fans than any other destination. The NFL is going all-in on its embrace of America’s gambling mecca, and the draft is the latest sign of that.