Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL draft

December 12, 2018
The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Raiders owner Mark Davis announced that the draft is going to be in Vegas in 2020, which will also be the Raiders’ first season in their new stadium there.

“The draft will be the kickoff to our inaugural season as the Las Vegas Raiders,” Davis said.

The Raiders already have two first-round picks in that draft, their own and the Bears’ pick from the Khalil Mack trade. Las Vegas fans will surely be excited to see who’s coming to their new team, and football fans from across America will surely flock to Vegas to be part of the festivities.

The draft has become a traveling road show in recent years, and although the league also considered Kansas City and Cleveland as 2020 hosts, Vegas may attract more fans than any other destination. The NFL is going all-in on its embrace of America’s gambling mecca, and the draft is the latest sign of that.

22 responses to “Las Vegas to host 2020 NFL draft

  3. Let’s hope they don’t continue to screw up the draft like they have done with the roster…….yes they have 3 first round picks but two are going to be a lot closer to the top of the second than the top of the first

  6. A global brand like the Raiders moving to Las Vegas is going to be huge.

    The pea brains don’t understand.

  7. Who will make the picks? New GM awaits.
    3 next year, 2 the following (First Rounders)?
    Having all those young guys travel to Vegas for the draft, what could possibly go wrong?

  8. Sorry, I love the NFL but the draft? Meh. I may watch part of the first round until my team picks but that’s about it. And for all the fanboys thar blow a wad of cash to attend in person, really? Seriously? Sorry man, I would rather be on a secluded beach with my girl.

  9. The Raiders will have zero home field advantage. Half the attendance will be Vegas visitors
    from other NFL cities

  12. idiedpretty says:
    Sorry, I love the NFL but the draft? Meh. I may watch part of the first round until my team picks but that’s about it. And for all the fanboys their blow a wad of cash to attend in person, really? Seriously? Sorry man, I would rather be on a secluded beach with my girl.
    – – – – – – – – – – –
    Completely agree. See who the Lions pick in the first round and then check the web once its all over to see who the rest of their picks were.

  13. “savagenation2011 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 3:58 pm
    The Raiders will have zero home field advantage. Half the attendance will be Vegas visitors
    from other NFL cities”

    Just like LA, Arizona, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa and nearly every other team south of the Mason-Dixon line.

  14. Went to Day 1 of the draft here in Dallas this year. Now I can say that I’ve been. Would I ever spend another dollar to attend again? Absolutely not. It’s a bunch of standing in line to do “could possibly be fun” activities and thena bunhc of advertising tents. Once you get inside – it is mind-numbingly boring between picks – and that was for the first round. Trust me – don’t waste your time or money on the NFL Draft.

  21. The NFL draft in LV would be pretty cool to attend. How much would a ticket to that event cost? It’d be worth the price of admission for the opportunity to BOO Roger Goodell in person. He loves it.

  22. I went to Dallas last year with my brother. We won tickets for round 1, then signed up for tickets for Day 2 & 3 and had no problem getting in. Cost for the event is nothing. Great event for a fan. A football fan’s comic con. I will be in Nashville next year and in Vegas in 2020.

