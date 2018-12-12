LeSean McCoy, Steven Hauschka out of Bills practice

Getty Images

The Bills played most of last Sunday’s game against the Jets without running back LeSean McCoy and they’ll practice without him on Wednesday as well.

McCoy injured his hamstring early in the loss to the Jets and did not return to the game. He was described as day to day earlier this week and head coach Sean McDermott said that McCoy will not take part in the team’s first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The injury continues a frustrating year for McCoy. He missed one other game with an injury earlier this season and has run for just 479 yards on 145 carries over the course of the year.

McDermott also said that kicker Steven Hauschka won’t practice on Wednesday. Hauschka injured his hip when he was hit by Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson during a blocked field goal return.

McDermott, who slammed Anderson for the hit and officials for not calling a penalty earlier this week, said that he expects Hauschka will be able to play against Detroit.