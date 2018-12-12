Mark Davis: City of Oakland’s lawsuit “meritless and malicious”

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the City of Oakland filed a long-threatened lawsuit against the Raiders, the NFL and the league’s other 31 teams concerning the Raiders’ impending move to Las Vegas.

The lawsuit alleges the Raiders “brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league’s own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city” in a move that will benefit NFL owners while costing Oakland money. The suit asks for compensation for “the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com that the suit is “meritless and malicious” and that he will “let the attorneys make any further comment.” The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020 and don’t have a lease to play anywhere next season, although they have proposed a lease to stay put.

In addition to that proposal, Davis has said in the past that the Raiders would move on if the city filed its lawsuit. He had no comment on that question on Tuesday.