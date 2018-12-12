Melvin Gordon questionable, Austin Ekeler out

Getty Images

The Chargers still don’t know whether Melvin Gordon will be ready for tomorrow night’s game against the Chiefs.

But they know they’ll be without his replacement.

Running back Austin Ekeler has been declared out, and Gordon has been listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Gordon has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and they’re holding out some degree of hope after he practiced on a limited basis this week. But they also have playoff considerations, so they don’t want to rush him back before he’s ready.

Ekeler (neck/concussion) was backing him up, and his absence means rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will have bigger roles in a crucial game.