Michael Badgley named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Chargers have had a hard time finding a consistent kicker over the years, but that may have changed when they signed Michael Badgley this season.

Badgley signed with the Chargers on October 11 and has made 14-of-15 field goals and 20-of-21 extra points in seven appearances since joining the team.

That includes the four field goals and two extra points he made in last Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Bengals. One of those field goals was a 59-yarder that set a new franchise record for longest field goal.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Badgley has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week in recognition of that outing. It’s the second straight week that a Chargers player has been so honored as punt returner Desmond King got the nod after Week 13’s win.