Mike Zimmer won’t confirm Kevin Stefanski is calling offensive plays

When the Vikings announced that Kevin Stefanski is taking over as offensive coordinator in the wake of John DeFilippo’s dismissal, they said Stefanski will take over offensive playcalling duties as well.

That arrangement made sense. DeFilippo was the playcaller, head coach Mike Zimmer calls the defenses and anyone else charged with that role probably would have gotten the nod as coordinator ahead of Stefanski.

Things got a little less straightforward on Wednesday, however. Zimmer said “maybe” when asked at his press conference if Stefanski would indeed be taking on that responsibility on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Zimmer didn’t offer any suggestions about who else might be calling the plays on offense. He also didn’t hint at any changes in the wake of DeFilippo’s firing, but did suggest one difference for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“Kirk will be open to suggesting things more,” Zimmer said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

It seems we’ll have to wait for Sunday for final confirmation on just who will be fielding Cousins’ suggestions.