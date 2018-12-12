NFL makes changes to Rooney Rule

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2018, 12:33 PM EST
Getty Images

The Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview at least one minority before hiring a new head coach or general manager, has been weakened in recent years by teams following the letter of the rule but ignoring its spirit. Those teams included the Browns in their hiring of G.M. John Dorsey, and the Raiders in their hiring of coach Jon Gruden.

Now the NFL is taking some steps that it hopes will strengthen the Rooney Rule.

At today’s league meeting, the NFL confirmed that the Rooney Rule has been updated to require teams to go outside their own organizations to interview a minority candidate, or to interview a candidate who is on the league’s career development advisory panel list.

That doesn’t solve the fundamental problem that Gruden’s hiring illustrated: Sometimes an owner makes up his mind about who to hire as his next coach or G.M., and his mind isn’t going to change. In those cases, an owner is still going to interview a minority candidate he’s not planning to hire. And if minority candidates take offense at that, or decline such interviews, it’s hard to blame them.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “NFL makes changes to Rooney Rule

  1. Never decline an interview, even if you don’t want the job or know you won’t get it. The interview process itself is a great experience and will help with the one later for the job you do want or can get. In context of the NFL, you also get media exposure as a head coach candidate, so other teams may look your way in the future.

  3. An owner has a right to hire whoever they want. We want our society to not care about the color of someone’s skin but we never stop talking about it.

  4. The Browns already interviewed Condoleeza Rice for head coach. She’s outside of the organization. They complied.

    Change the letter to match the spirit and people will find a way to comply to the new letter.

  6. If I know who I want to hire, why make me interview more candidates?
    Example: Belechik becomes available at a time I’m looking to hire a coach. I’ve known him for years and worked with him in the past. He has also made it known that he has interest in coaching my team.
    Why should I be made to interview other candidates?
    The rule makes no sense.

  7. As a black man, I feel like the Rooney Rule is a joke.. In my opinion, teams should interview at least 2 minority candidates.. I don’t expect things to be given to us, but interviewing more than 1 at least shows that the NFL cares about diversity.. If they don’t hire a minority FINE, but at least obligate teams to interview a minimum of 2..

  8. Social engineering at work! To stay consistent with this force feeding, minorities should be penalized for turning down an offer to interview.

  9. The Steelers followed the letter of the franchise tag, but completely abused the spirit of it with what they did to Leveon…

    And if not for the Rooney Rule, the Steelers prolly would’ve found a better coach than Tomlin and would’ve won another Superbowl by now…

  12. One change I’d like to see for the hiring process: I wish the NFL would not allow teams to interview coaching candidates until after the Super Bowl. It’s a distraction for teams that are still playing to have their guys out doing interviews with other teams for a new job, but if they don’t take the interviews the coaches from teams that are already eliminated have a head start on the positions.

  13. Let them hire whoever they want. This rule just reinforces the “token minority” mindset if a guy is already favored. “I want to hire X, but we have to follow the rules so bring in Y just so we can say we did what we’re supposed to.” Has anyone doing the hiring for these teams changed their mind based on a Rooney interview?

  14. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    December 12, 2018 at 12:48 pm
    The Steelers followed the letter of the franchise tag, but completely abused the spirit of it with what they did to Leveon…

    And if not for the Rooney Rule, the Steelers prolly would’ve found a better coach than Tomlin and would’ve won another Superbowl by now…

    _______________________________________________________________

    Would the Colts have won more SuperBowls if they had a different coach other than Tony Dungy?

  15. “That doesn’t solve the fundamental problem that Gruden’s hiring illustrated: Sometimes an owner makes up his mind about who to hire as his next coach or G.M., and his mind isn’t going to change”.

    Wake up: THAT ISN’T A “PROBLEM”. If a franchise has one person (of any skin color) as the apple of its eye, it can and should sign said coach. The idea of the Rooney Rule was to encourage teams to widen its search when it is NOT yet set on whom to hire, and it almost immediately paid off for the Steelers themselves with Mike Tomlin.

  16. Here’s the thing…..

    If Tony Dungy stated on TV this Sunday he wants to go back into Coaching? Monday morning his phone would be ringing off the hook from teams.

    If Steelers fans got their way and Mike Tomlin gets fired? He will be on the open market for all of 20 minutes before a team faces him a blockbuster contract, no interview needed.

    Likewise if Marvin Lewis leaves the Bengals within a season or two teams will start calling him to lure him back into the NFL to start coaching.

    Not to mention the Broncos, Cardinals, Chargers, Bengals, Steelers, Jets ect all have African-American coaches.

    That tells me that 1: The Rooney Rule worked and was a success this 2: it is time to retire the Rooney Rule. The days of cigar chomping good ol boys running the NFL are over and good HC’s, regardless of race now have opportunities available to them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!