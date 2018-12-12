NFL to play five international games next year

Getty Images

The NFL had plenty of issues internationally this season, but they’re still committed to the project.

The league announced it would play five games in international markets this year, one in Mexico City and four more in London.

While the schedule hasn’t been set yet, the league announced the home teams for those five games would be the Rams, Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, and Buccaneers.

This year’s Mexico City game was one of the league’s biggest flops, as the top-shelf matchup between the Chiefs and Rams had to be moved back to Los Angeles at the last minute because of shabby field conditions.

But that wasn’t the only issue. The league planned for the Raiders and Seahawks to play in the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium this year, but that game had to be moved to Wembley because of construction delays at the new site. And with Tottenham playing home games at Wembley this year, the turf there has been less-than-ideal for both soccer and football purposes.