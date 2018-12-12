No practice for James Conner, Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh workweek began Wednesday without a couple of key Steelers.

Running back James Conner didn’t practice four days before a showdown with the Patriots. Conner has an ankle injury that kept him from playing this past Sunday, against the Raiders.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that it’s “possible” Conner will play on Sunday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also didn’t practice on Wednesday, due to the rib injury he suffered against the Raiders. But Roethlisberger routinely gets Wednesday off, so it’s hard to tell whether the injury would have kept him from practicing, if he otherwise would have been inclined to practice.

Also not practicing were safety Sean Davis (knee), tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related). Linebacker Anthony Chickillo was limited in practice with an ankle injury.