Packers add some needed offensive line depth

The Packers were threadbare on the offensive line because of injuries, and made a move to add some depth.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers placed right guard Byron Bell on injured reserve, and signed guard Nico Siragusa off the Ravens practice squad.

Bell was inactive last week because of a knee problem, one of three starters to miss the game (along with right tackle Bryan Bulaga and left guard Lane Taylor). The former Panthers, Titans, and Cowboys lineman was moved into the starting lineup in October and had started nine straight games.

Siragusa was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, but he spent his rookie year on injured reserve after blowing out his knee in training camp.