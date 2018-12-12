Panthers “actively looking” for South Carolina practice site

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper wants to build a new indoor practice facility for his team (actually a development project so he can make more money), and it appears he’s decided to do so in South Carolina.

According to Andy Shain of the Charleston Post and Courier, the Panthers are “actively looking” for a site south of the border (but not at South of the Border) for what would be as much of a project including hotels, restaurants, shopping and residences as it is a place to practice when it rains.

The Panthers always worked to have a presence in both North and South Carolina under owner Jerry Richardson, who went to college at Wofford and put his team’s training camp there (Spartanburg). But they used Winthrop University (in Rock Hill) as their base of operations in their first season, until Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte was built. They also played their first year of home games at Clemson University.

One of the sites being looked at is an 80-acre site in Fort Mill, which used to be the home to the local minor league baseball stadium and the NBA Hornets’ practice facility.

Tepper has indicated his preference is to keep the team’s stadium at its current location in Charlotte, but moving the team’s offices and practice fields offsite would allow him to use that valuable real estate in and near the stadium for parking and revenue-generating projects.

Tepper was named an honorary co-chairman of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s inaugural committee, an indication of the way he’s been working with officials in that state to keep a footprint in both states. The committee said Tepper hasn’t donated any money, but even if a public official doesn’t say it out loud, the tax breaks and incentives that come with moving any large business into a state will be considerable.