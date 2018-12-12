Report: Carson Wentz not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that quarterback Carson Wentz will not take part in the day’s practice because he’s having back spasms.

Pederson added that the team would evaluate Wentz’s injury over the course of the week when asked if there was any risk that Wentz will not play against the Rams on Sunday night. That may be a more optimistic outlook than the one actually in place, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wentz is not expected to play against the Rams. He adds that the team is still gathering information about the issue and that he may not play again this season depending on what comes up during that process.

Pederson said on Wednesday that the team was resting Wentz on Wednesday and he’d been limited for other practices earlier this season because of a back issue. There will likely be further questions about the impact the back problem may have had on his play in recent weeks.

If that’s the case, Nick Foles would get the start for the final three regular season games for the second year in a row. Foles went on to start three more games in the postseason as the Eagles won the Super Bowl and the team’s best chance of getting back to the postseason would be for Foles to author another three-game winning streak.