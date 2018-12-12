Report: Mychal Kendricks broke his tibia

Getty Images

It looks like linebacker Mychal Kendricks‘ return to the Seahawks lineup will turn out to be a brief one.

Kendricks played against the Vikings on Monday night in his first game action since Week Four, but suffered an injury that will reportedly end his season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kendricks broke his tibia and will miss the rest of the season.

Kendricks was coming back to the Seahawks after serving an eight-game suspension for pleading guilty to insider trading charges. He’s set to be sentenced for those crimes in January and is facing two-to-three years in prison.

Whether Kendricks will return to the NFL once any sentence is served remains to be seen, but a return is definitely not a sure thing for the 28-year-old linebacker.