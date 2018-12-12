Rushing title is “important” to Ezekiel Elliott

AP

Ezekiel Elliott won the rushing title his rookie season. He didn’t get a chance to repeat last season, serving a six-game suspension. The Cowboys running back leads Todd Gurley by 59 yards for the league lead this season.

“I would say that’s important to me,” Elliott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Yeah, it would be cool. But I want to go out here and win ball games. I want to make a run deep into the playoffs. I want to have an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl, so I mean, I’m just going to keep working and whatever happens, happens.

“You’ve got to let things like that handle themselves and things will work out.”

Elliott has 1,262 yards, with 858 coming in the past five weeks during the Cowboys’ league-best five-game winning streak. He has 155 touches in the past five games.

“Whatever I’ve got to do,” Elliott said.

The Cowboys are likely to get locked into their playoff seed before the end of the season, which could keep Elliott out of the lineup or from getting as many touches as he otherwise would. He had a career-high 40 touches Sunday against the Eagles.

Of course, the Rams could have everything wrapped up before the regular-season finale. Last year, Gurley likely would have won the rushing title but didn’t play in Week 17, and Kareem Hunt beat Gurley by 22 yards.

Elliott missed Wednesday’s practice with a stinger but declared it more of a rest day.

“It’s late in the season,” Elliott said. “I’ve had a lot of touches. Just trying to make sure I’m fresh for Sunday.”