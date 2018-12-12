Ryan Tannehill dealing with ankle injury

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill threw the pass that led to the Dolphins’ spectacular touchdown on the last play of Sunday’s game, but he didn’t come out of the game unscathed.

Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during the game and needs to be monitored this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It appears that Tannehill will be limited if he practices at all, and it’s unknown what his status for Sunday’s game against the Vikings will be.

Mystery has already shrouded a Tannehill injury once this year: Prior to the Dolphins’ Week Six game against the Bears, most reports indicated that Tannehill’s shoulder injury was not too severe. But bettors expected Tannehill to miss the game, and big money was wagered on Chicago, moving the point spread significantly. As it turned out, Brock Osweiler started that game in Tannehill’s place, and Tannehill missed four more games after that as well.

There’s no reason to think right now that Tannehill’s ankle injury is that severe, but it is certainly a situation that bears monitoring as the Dolphins and Vikings, two teams that are desperate to keep winning and keep their playoff hopes alive, prepare to meet.