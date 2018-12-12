Ryan Tannehill will start Sunday “unless something crazy happens”

Getty Images

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury, but the Dolphins don’t expect it to affect his availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Tannehill was out of last Sunday’s game briefly and a report on Wednesday indicated Tannehill will be limited in practice this week. The report also suggested his status for this weekend was unclear, but head coach Adam Gase said otherwise after Wednesday’s practice.

Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Tannehill “moved around well” during practice. That doesn’t mean he won’t be listed as a limited participant, but Gase said Tannehill is going to start against Minnesota “unless something crazy happens” in the next few days.

Tannehill has played well since returning from his shoulder injury and the 7-6 Dolphins will look for that to continue as they try to push for the postseason.