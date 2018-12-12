Saints claim Erik Swoope on waivers

Getty Images

The Colts reluctantly waived tight end Erik Swoope on Tuesday. The Saints happily pounced on Wednesday.

Per a league source, the Saints claimed Swoope on waivers.

A former college basketball player at Miami, Swoope has been on and off the Indy roster since signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

In 2016, he appeared in all 16 games for the Colts. He spent 2017 on injured reserve. This year, he appeared in seven games with two starts, catching eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints already have three tight ends on the roster — Ben Watson, Dan Arnold, and Josh Hill. One of them may already not be, since the Saints will have to make a corresponding roster move in order to create space for Swoope.