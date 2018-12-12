Sam Darnold ” trying to get as much momentum” heading into 2019

Getty Images

The Jets won’t be going to the playoffs in 2018 and their chances of doing so in 2019 will rest heavily on the development of quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold returned to the lineup last Sunday after missing three games with a foot injury and engineered two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter that snapped a six-game losing streak. That was the kind of positive step for both team and player that Darnold hopes to replicate in the final three weeks.

“I think it’s huge, just trying to get as much momentum as we can going into next season,” Darnold said, via the New York Post. “I think it will be huge for this team and really awesome for us to build off of a good end to the season.”

The Texans are next up for the Jets and the J.J. Watt-led defense should make life difficult for the rookie as he tries to build on the finish to last week’s win. They’ll go on to face the Packers in Week 16 and travel to New England to drop the curtain on Darnold’s rookie season.