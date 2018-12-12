Seahawks place Mychal Kendricks on IR, promote Emmanuel Ellerbee

AP

The Seahawks placed linebacker Mychal Kendricks on injured reserve. He will miss the final three games after breaking his tibia in his return from an eight-game suspension.

The team promoted linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee from the practice squad.

The Seahawks waived Ellerbee last week after reinstating Kendricks. He has played two games for the Seahawks this season after appearing in three for the Chargers.

Ellerbee took 31 snaps on special teams and none on defense for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks also signed receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow and re-signed cornerback Simeon Thomas to their practice squad.