Taysom Hill named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Before the Saints figured out how to make Taysom Hill a valuable component of their offense, he was a special teams contributor.

He keeps coming up with big plays in that phase, and was named NFC special teams player of the week.

Hill blocked a punt against the Buccaneers last week, a play which swung momentum and helped New Orleans come back from a 14-3 halftime deficit.

It’s rare that a team would expose a quarterback with any degree of potential to special teams duty, but Hill loves it, and has shown himself to be valuable there, as he continues to operate as a wrinkle on offense.