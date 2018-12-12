Texans designate Kayvon Webster for return from IR

Getty Images

The Texans signed cornerback Kayvon Webster in late August as he finished up rehabbing last year’s torn Achilles and they didn’t put him on the field until the fifth week of the regular season.

That wound up being the only time they put Webster on the field. Webster injured his quad in the win over the Cowboys and landed on injured reserve as a result.

The Texans may get another chance to see Webster in their secondary, however. Webster was designated for return from injured reserve by the Texans on Wednesday. He’ll have three weeks to practice with the team before they’d have to make a call on activating him, but he’s eligible to play against the Jets on Saturday should he be ready to play right away.

Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson and Shareece Wright have been the top three corners for Houston of late.