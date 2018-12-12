Texans glad to have versatile Joe Webb, who can fill in at receiver

Getty Images

Joe Webb has hung around the NFL for nine seasons by being versatile.

The Texans took advantage of that versatility last week, by pressing their third quarterback into action as a wide receiver, when DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee were injured during their game against the Colts.

Webb caught two passes for 13 yards, pushing his career totals to 10 catches for 74 yards. He’s thrown seven passes in the last seven seasons.

“Joe Webb is a guy that does a lot of different things for this team, a lot of great things for this team, but I never, throughout the week, get to throw balls to him, especially in the slot position,” quarterback Deshuan Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We just kind of had to learn on the fly. That’s part of the game, that’s part of this league, that’s part of the way things go sometimes. So, we try to adjust as much as we can and try to execute as best we can.”

Webb has also been a receiver and special teams contributor in other stops in his NFL career, from the Vikings to the Panthers to the Bills. And he’s shown to have value to multiple teams by being willing to play multiple roles.