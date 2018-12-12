Tyreek Hill questionable, Spencer Ware doubtful for Thursday night

Getty Images

It looks like the Chiefs will be playing without running back Spencer Ware on Thursday night, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s chances of being in the lineup look better.

The Chiefs released their final injury report before their matchup with the Chargers and Ware has been listed as doubtful due to a foot injury. Ware’s been listed as a non-participant in practice all week and his absence would leave Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West as the team’s backfield options.

Hill is listed as questionable with heel and wrist issues. He’s listed as a limited participant in the team’s last two practices and signs have been pointing toward his presence in the lineup.

Safety Eric Berry is listed as questionable again this week as we wait to see if he’ll make his first appearance of the season. It appears his heel injury has been getting better, but head coach Andy Reid would only say that there’s a “chance” the veteran will play on Thursday.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins remains out with a foot injury and left guard Cam Erving is doubtful with a knee injury.