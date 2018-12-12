Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Patriots’ top three rushers, Sony Michel, James White and Cordarrelle Patterson, all average 4.3 yards per carry.

The Jets are dead last in the NFL on third downs, picking up the first down just 31 percent of the time.

The Bills’ 54.4 percent completion rate is the worst in the NFL.

The Dolphins have just six rushing touchdowns, tied for fewest in the NFL.

The Ravens’ offense has had an NFL-high 928 plays this season.

The Browns have 15 runs of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

The Bengals have only fumbled eight times, fewest in the NFL.

The Steelers have thrown 560 passes this season, most in the NFL.

Texans WR Demaryius Thomas has just 179 yards in his five games with the team.

Colts QB Andrew Luck has a career-high 99.2 passer rating this season.

The Jaguars have lost an NFL-high 13 fumbles.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has already been sacked a career-high 39 times this season.

The Broncos have only lost three fumbles this season, fewest in the NFL.

The Chiefs’ offense leads the NFL with 437.5 yards a game.

The Chargers have only gone for it on fourth down seven times this year, fewest in the NFL.

The Raiders’ defense is allowing an NFL-worst 6.5 yards per play.

The Cowboys lead the league with an average time of possession of 32:22.

Thanks to Saquon Barkley, the Giants have an NFL-high six runs of 40 yards or longer.

Washington is tied for first in the NFL, with 80 percent of kickoffs going for touchbacks.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a higher passer rating, completion percentage and yards per pass than he had last year.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford‘s interceptions are up but his yards, touchdowns and passer rating are all down from last year.

The Bears have an NFL-best +13 turnover margin.

The Packers’ two interceptions this season (one by DeShone Kizer, one by Aaron Rodgers) are the fewest in the NFL.

The Vikings have just 49 rushing first downs, fewest in the NFL.

The Falcons have only run the ball 273 times this season, fewest in the NFL, and are last in the league in rushing yards.

The Panthers average an NFL-high 5.4 yards per run.

The Saints are the best team in the NFL on fourth downs this year, going for it 14 times and picking up 12 first downs.

The Buccaneers’ offense is averaging an NFL-best 25.2 first downs per game.

The Cardinals’ offense is last in the NFL with 242.4 yards a game.

The 49ers have fumbled an NFL-high 28 times.

The Seahawks have thrown just 346 passes this season, fewest in the NFL.

Rams RB Todd Gurley and his backup, Malcolm Brown, are both averaging 4.9 yards per carry.