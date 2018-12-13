Allen Robinson back to practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson led the Bears in receiving against the Rams last Sunday while playing the usual amount of snaps, which left little reason to think that he was hampered by an injury.

Robinson didn’t take part in Wednesday’s practice, however. He was listed with a hip injury, although it seems that the decision to keep him off the field was a precautionary one.

Head coach Matt Nagy said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, that Robinson will take part in practice Thursday and said that Wednesday’s absence was a maintenance day.

Assuming Robinson has no further troubles, the Bears are set to head into Sunday’s game against the Packers without any injury issues. Robinson was the only player on Wednesday’s injury report.