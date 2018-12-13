Amari Cooper says Mark Davis made decision to trade him

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Wednesday Amari Cooper was a “great, great player” who didn’t fit Jon Gruden’s offense. Cooper scoffed at that a day later.

The Cowboys receiver said it was Davis, not then-General Manager Reggie McKenzie or Gruden, who traded him. Cooper contends that Gruden didn’t know about the trade, and McKenzie didn’t want to make it.

“They were getting calls about a first for [2020], and they weren’t going to do it,” Cooper said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But when Jerry Jones called about a first for [2019], he felt he had no choice.”

In his six games in Dallas, Cooper has more receiving yards (642), first downs (23), first downs on third down (11) and receptions on third down (13) than any other receiver in the NFL has the past six games. Cooper also has six receiving touchdowns, which ties for the most of any receiver the past six games.