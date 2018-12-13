Andre Hal questionable

Getty Images

The Texans enter Saturday night’s game against the Jets relatively healthy.

They have ruled out nobody and list only three players as questionable.

Defensive back Kareem Jackson (knee), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) and defensive end J.J. Watt are off the injury report. They were full participants in Thursday’s practice.

Receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Fulton (hand) and safety Andre Hal (ankle) are the only players with a questionable tag.

Hal has had an interception in each of the past two seasons and now is tied for the team lead. He returned to the field in Week Seven after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has played in only five games.