Ben Roethlisberger back to full practice

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday, which isn’t unusual at this point in the season but was notable after he sat out most of the second half of last Sunday’s game with injured ribs.

Roethlisberger eventually returned to the game, but the Steelers still lost to the Raiders. He made another return on Thursday.

Roethlisberger is listed as a full participant for the Steelers as they continued preparations for this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Running back James Conner did not join Roethlisberger in returning to action. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that it was possible Conner would play after missing last week with an ankle injury, but it seems less likely now that he’s missed the first two practices of the week.

Safety Sean Davis and center Maurkice Pouncey were full participants on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday, but right tackle Marcus Gilbert remained out with a knee injury.