Bills promote Keith Ford, Dean Marlowe from practice squad

LeSean McCoy didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury and the Bills brought a running back up from the practice squad to help cover for his absence.

The team promoted Keith Ford from the practice squad on Wednesday. Safety Dean Marlowe also got elevated as the team filled roster spots left open when they placed linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson on injured reserve.

Ford signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. He ran 34 times for 130 yards and caught four passes for 26 yards in the preseason.

Marlowe played one game for the Bills earlier this season and had four tackles in a win over the Titans. He also played in five games for the Panthers between 2015 and 2016.