Browns, Broncos both short at cornerback for Saturday

The Browns and Broncos will both be missing cornerbacks when they square off on Saturday.

The Browns have ruled Denzel Ward out for the second straight week because of a concussion. The rookie did not practice at all this week and will have an extra day to try to clear the protocol before they face the Bengals in Week 16.

Chris Harris and Isaac Yiadom are the cornerbacks missing on the Denver side. Harris is out with a fractured fibula and Yiadom injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Bradley Roby and Tramaine Brock are slated to be the lead cornerbacks for Denver in their absence.

The Broncos also ruled linebacker Shaq Barrett out with a hip injury. Defensive back Phillip Gaines (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (biceps) and center JC Tretter (ankle) are questionable for the Browns and all three were limited participants in Thursday’s practice.