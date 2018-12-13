Browns place Orson Charles on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns have made a change to their 53-man roster ahead of Saturday’s game against the Broncos.

Tight end Orson Charles has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster has been elevated from the practice squad to take the open spot.

Charles appeared in all 13 games for the Browns this season and has three catches for 23 yards. He’s also made five tackles while appearing on 265 special teams snaps.

David Njoku, Darren Fells and Seth DeValve are the remaining tight ends in Cleveland.

Woodson-Luster had 11 tackles in 14 games for the Raiders last season. He played in one game for the Browns earlier this season.