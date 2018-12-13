Chargers add running back Troymaine Pope to roster

Getty Images

The Chargers may be holding out some slim hope for Melvin Gordon tonight, but they’re covering themselves at the position, just in case.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are promoting running back Troymaine Pope from their practice squad, giving them a third healthy body at the position.

Austin Ekeler is out for tonight’s game against the Chiefs and Gordon is questionable, after missing two weeks with a knee. Putting him out there this week always seemed more hope than plan, and promoting Pope gives them some depth along with rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.

Pope has bounced around the league a bit, with stints with the Seahawks, Jets, Seahawks again, Colts, Texans, Seahawks a third time and now the Chargers. The former undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State has 12 career carries for 44 yards.